Sister Goals: Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon Give Fans Sneak Peek Into Their Outings

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon has dropped pictures with her sister Nupur Sanon giving major sibling goals. Kriti took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to post a string of pictures from their recent outings. She captioned the first picture, "And our trip begins!! @kritisanon. #Punjabans."
Kriti can be seen in an olive green hoodie while Nupur is dressed in a white top. In the second picture, Kriti poster her solo picture in which she was showing her back to the camera. She captioned the post, "Vacay-Unplug-Reboot."
In the first picture, Neha and Aisha twinned in short yellow dresses. In other pictures, both can be seen posing in a washroom together. Neha wore a backless top with a pair of trousers, whereas Aisha wore a white dress. Recently, Kriti started her own production company named ‘Blue Butterfly Films.'
Meanwhile, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Ganpath -Part 1', 'The Crew' starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line. She was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actor Prabhas.
Nupur, on the other hand, was last seen in a comical series 'Pop Kaun'. She will also be seen in the film 'Noorani Chehra'. It is a romantic comedy, directed by Navaniat Singh. Neeta Shah, Aarushi Malhotra, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Nandini Sharma, and Bharatkumar Shah have backed the project. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a part of the film. The team wrapped up the film in April this last year.
