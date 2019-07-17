Sisteract: Deepika Padukone gets all mushy over Anisha

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared a beautiful message for her sister Anisha Padukone, whom she called a "bundle of joy".

A photograph shared by the actress on Instagram showed her kissing Anisha on her forehead. The "Padmaavat" star and her sister had attended the Wimbledon finals in London on Sunday.

"To witness what will be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in sporting history with this bundle of joy... I really couldn't have asked for more! Oh! and there was strawberries and cream too! Sisteract Wimbledon".

The two sisters in the image wore an all-white ensemble by luxury brand Ralph Lauren for the sports event on Sunday.

The brand's official Instagram shared a photograph of Deepika and captioned it: "Actress and producer Deepika Padukone sports chic summer whites in a look combining Ralph Lauren Collection and Polo Ralph Lauren."

Deepika is in London for the shooting of "'83", which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Her actor-husband Ranveer Singh plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while Deepika his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits "Padmaavat", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".

"'83" also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.