Kriti Sanon Shares A Glimpse Of Her All-Girls US Vacay With Sister Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s last released film Adipurush invited widespread criticism for the alleged mockery of one of the most revered religious texts, the Ramayana. However, Kriti’s portrayal of Sita was praised by her fans. Recently, Kriti also made headlines as speculations were rife that she will be playing iconic actress Meena Kumari in a biopic directed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Amid all this, Kriti Sanon took a break and flew to the US with her sister, Nupur Sanon, and her fashion stylist Sukriti Grover. She shared a glimpse of her holiday on her Instagram handle.

Sneak Peek Into Kriti Sanon’s Vacation

On July 20, Kriti Sanon dropped a few fun videos of herself from the vacation. In the videos, she can be seen enjoying with her sister, Nupur Sanon, and Sukriti Grover. In one video, the beautiful girl gang can be seen making the most of their vacation, as they visited an amusement park on a sunny day in California. While Kriti wore a white tank top, her sister looked pretty in a blue printed dress.



Nupur Sanon also dropped a video that shows the sisters relishing a drink while traveling in a car to the Santa Monica Pier. She also posted a picture with Kriti and Sukriti in which all three of them looked exhausted. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Too sunny. Need fluids bye.”

Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon’s Upcoming Projects

Earlier this month, Kriti Sanon launched her own production company named Blue Butterfly Films.’ Announcing the launch of her production company, the actress shared a short clip on her Instagram handle.

Kriti Sanon is prepping up for her next with Vikas Bahl. Titled Ganpath -Part 1, the film will mark the reunion of Kriti and her first co-star, Tiger Shroff. She will also be seen in the movie, The Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. That apart, Kriti Sanon will also be seen with Shahid Kapoor in a yet-untitled film.

Nupur Sanon, on the other hand, last appeared in a comic series, Pop Kaun. Next, she will be seen in the romantic comedy, Noorani Chehra. It is directed by Navaniat Singh.