Six Senses Fort Barwara lights up for Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities!

With the commencement of the wedding festivities of Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, their wedding venue has been lit up for the grand event.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The royal property, Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, where the mehndi ceremony and other ceremonies will be held could be seen lighted up in red and yellow colours.

 

As per sources, Katrina along with her family had reached the venue accompanied by 10-12 vehicles.

Reportedly, Anita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani and film personalities like Farah Khan and Shahrukh Khan, among others are going to attend the wedding.

Earlier in the day, 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya was seen at the Jaipur airport. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari was also spotted there. Sharvari is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have flown to Jaipur to attend the wedding; they were seen at the Mumbai airport. Radhika Madan was also seen at the Jaipur Airport.

Katrina and Vicky are all set to the tie knot on December 9. A day ago, the two were spotted flying out of Mumbai for their destination wedding.

 

