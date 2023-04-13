Sizzling Sanon Sisters: Kriti And Nupur Turn Heads As They Put Their Best Fashion Foot Forward- Watch

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are one of Bollywood's most loved sister duos. They often turn heads with their sizzling outfits and social media posts. Last night, the Sanon sisters grabbed eyeballs as they walked the red carpet together at Jio World Convention Centre and totally slayed it.

Kriti graced the red carpet with her sister Nupur Sanon and won all hearts with their looks. Sr Sanon made heads turn in a shimmery red sequin ensemble, consisting of a bralette and a long straight skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. Nupur, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in an embellished grey pantsuit.

They were papped and pictures, videos are now surfing online. The sister duo received a lot of love online and fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye, fire and love emojis. One user wrote, "Jordar shandar jabardast jindabad," another one commented, "They are stunners"

Almost the entire Bollywood was under one roof and happily posed for the shutterbugs. From Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor to Tiger Shroff and Anil Kapoor were spotted at the venue.

Earlier, Kriti Sanon stunned the internet and her fans with her Banarasi gown that she wore on the red carpet of NMACC Day 2. Enthralling everyone with the intricate beauty of making the gown from a Banarasi saree with top-notch exquisite craftsmanship, Kriti made all heads turn towards her. Cut out of a Banarasi saree, the gown featured one-shoulder detail with a cut-out at the torso. The gown further cascaded to flowy details with a thigh-high slit. Kriti draped a cape around her shoulders made out of the same banarasi saree.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has a busy year ahead with her upcoming releases of ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Ganpath’. The actor will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has a yet untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor.