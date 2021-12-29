Smriti Irani hints at more ‘saas’ jokes after daughter Shanelle’s engagement to Arjun Bhalla

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to thanks her followers for all the well wishes that they have sent to her step daughter Shanelle and her fiance Arjun Bhalla after she had announced their engagement. The hit daily show ‘Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ star said that this time ‘receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi’ and hints at more saas jokes coming for Arjun.

Sharing a happy photo of Shanelle and Arjun, Smriti wrote, “@iamzfi , I & the entire family have been inundated with good wishes and blessings for @shanelleirani & @arjun_bhalla .. the love showered on the young ones humble us.. it is with a deep sense of gratitude I say a big ‘ thank you’ to all … many who wish us have never met us nor known us personally however you send us your celebratory messages with such kindness .. we are overwhelmed how can I ever thank everyone enough do keep our children in your thoughts and prayers as we keep all of you .. p.s— many of you were delighted with the ‘saas’ wala comeback.. keep the laughter going .. after all ab receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi”.

Actress Aparna Mehta, who played Smriti’s ‘saas’ in ‘Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ commented, “Smriti you will play this role also in the best possible way- i am sure”.

Earlier, Smriti shared the news of Shanelle getting engaged and wrote, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings”.

Apart from Shanelle, who is Smriti’s husband Zubin Irani’s daughter from first wife Mona Irani, the Union Minister has two kids with her husband Zohr and Zoish.