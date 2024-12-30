Smriti Irani Honors Yami Gautam With 'Actress Of The Year' For Article 370

New Delhi: At the recent Newsmakers Awards in New Delhi, politician Smriti Irani presented the prestigious 'Best Actress' award to Yami Gautam Dhar, recognizing her remarkable performance in Article 370. On stage, Smriti spoke passionately about Yami’s journey, praising her ability to balance glamour with meaningful roles. "It is often said that actors' public performances are more about glamour than substance, but when I see someone like Yami, who gracefully combines depth with glamour, it feels like a good year," Irani shared, highlighting Yami's unique presence in the industry.

Yami’s role in Article 370, which shed light on a crucial social issue, earned her the well-deserved title of 'Actress of the Year 2024.' Her powerful portrayal continues to redefine stardom, with Yami proving her ability to shoulder significant films, both at the box office and in the hearts of audiences.

Expressing her gratitude, Yami took to social media, saying, “Grateful to receive this honour for ‘Article 370’ from @abpnewstv ! This award is dedicated to our audience & every member of our team who worked so hard to make this film happen!”

2024 has been a year of success for Yami, not only professionally but personally as well, as she embraced motherhood. With her future projects, including Dhoom Dhaam, set to further elevate her career, Yami continues to make a significant impact in Bollywood.