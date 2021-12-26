हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle gets engaged to Arjun Bhalla, Union Minister shares heartwarming note

Smriti Irani warns her to-be son-in-law, that her husband is a 'crazy man' and she will be his 'Saas'.

Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle gets engaged to Arjun Bhalla, Union Minister shares heartwarming note
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday in a social media post announced that her daughter Shanelle has been engaged to Arjun Bhalla. Smriti took to her Instagram handle and posted beautiful pictures of the couple.

The first image showed Shanelle being proposed at a picturesque location by Arjun, who went down on his knees for the special occasion.

The second image was a smiling selfie of the newly engaged couple.

The post was captioned with a heartfelt note from Smriti that read, "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas ... (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings ".

Apart from Shanelle, Smriti has two more children Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti’s children with her husband Zubin Irani. Shanelle is Zubin’s daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Smriti IraniSmriti Irani childrenSmriti Irani daughterSmriti Irani husbandShanelle Irani
Next
Story

Inside Kapoor family's annual Xmas bash: Kareena, Saif, Karisma attend starry party - In Pics

Must Watch

PT11M1S

PM Modi announces vaccine for children, precaution doses for frontline workers, senior citizens