Smriti Irani's Daughter's Wedding Reception Saw Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Ravi Kishan and Others in Attendance - Pics

New Delhi: Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani got married to beau Arjun Bhalla recently and a grand reception was held in Mumbai on Friday. From Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy with husband Suraj Nambiar to Ronit Roy with wife Neelam and actor-politician Ravi Kishan - all were seen in attendance. Their pictures were flooded on the internet and fans couldn't keep calm.

SRK looked dapper in a black suit and the pictures were by Mouni Roy who congratulated the newlyweds. She captioned: Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead Love you di @smritiiraniofficial. Smriti's daughter Shanelle can be seen in a blue saree while her hubby wore Indo-Western attire and posed for the photo-op with Mouni and Arjun.

Mouni Roy played Krishna Tulsi (KT) on Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Shanelle and Arjun had gotten engaged in 2021. The good news was shared by Smriti on social media back then.

Shanelle, who is Smriti’s husband Zubin Irani’s daughter from first wife Mona Irani, the Union Minister has two kids with her husband Zohr and Zoish.

Meanwhie, SRK made a public appearance post the massive success of Pathaan which in all liklihood will cross Rs 1000 crore in the coming days. The film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Shah Rukh has Jawan by Atlee and Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani next in the pipeline.