topStoriesenglish2628421
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAHID KAPOOR

Sneak Peek Into Dreamy Vacation Diaries Of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor

Bollywood power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are vacay-ing in Greece and treating their fans with a glimpse of their holiday. 

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 01:54 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Sneak Peek Into Dreamy Vacation Diaries Of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Mira took to Instagram Story and posted a window selfie with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. She also gives us a glimpse of the beautiful view. Mira wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses, while Shahid opted for casual wear. She also shared a solo picture of herself where she can be seen posing on the steps with blue waters in the background. Mira looks stunning in a pink floral-printed bodysuit with white pants. She also wore a beige hat and dark sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Postcard from Greece ."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

As soon as she posted the picture, fans showered love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema. Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are helming.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad