Sneak Peek Into Dreamy Vacation Diaries Of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Mira took to Instagram Story and posted a window selfie with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. She also gives us a glimpse of the beautiful view. Mira wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses, while Shahid opted for casual wear. She also shared a solo picture of herself where she can be seen posing on the steps with blue waters in the background. Mira looks stunning in a pink floral-printed bodysuit with white pants. She also wore a beige hat and dark sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Postcard from Greece ."

As soon as she posted the picture, fans showered love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema. Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are helming.