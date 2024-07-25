Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2770124
NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Sneak Peek: Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Kashmiri Delicacies, Relishes Roti & Kahwa

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen sitting with her group of ‘friends’ and enjoying Kashmiri roti, Kahwa and chai. 

|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 02:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sneak Peek: Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Kashmiri Delicacies, Relishes Roti & Kahwa (Image: @saraalikhan/ Instagram)

 Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, is making the most of her time in Kashmir. On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped pictures from her trip to Kashmir.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen sitting with her group of ‘friends’ and enjoying Kashmiri roti, Kahwa and chai. Kashmiri Kahwa is a unique blend of spices, with a mix of cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, and a hint of saffron and is generally served with sugar or honey along with almonds.

Take A Look At Her Post: 

The other pictures show her standing next to a lake as she is soaked in the colours of nature. The actress can be seen dressed in a green coloured top and pants which she paired with matching shoes. She rounded up her look with a shawl.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in ‘Metro... In Dino’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta.

The film is directed by Anurag Basu, who is known for ‘Gangster’, ‘Murder’, ‘Barfi’ and ‘Ludo’. She also has ‘Sky Force’ in the pipeline in which she will share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar.

The film is reportedly based on India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha air base of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, which is considered India’s first and deadliest airstrike. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: 7 big things of budget
DNA Video
DNA: In what trouble is Akhilesh now?
DNA Video
DNA: Will INS Brahmaputra sink?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report From Rajouri
DNA Video
DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: No NEET Re-Exam
DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?