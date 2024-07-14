Actor Sonam Kapoor went on a tennis court date with hubby Anand Ahuja on Saturday. The 'Neerja' star was spotted watching the Wimbledon Women's Final in London with Anand. Both husband and wife were dressed in formals, dishing out fashion goals.

Sonam opted for an outfit by Bottega Veneta featuring a striped skirt and matching top. Her look was perfectly complemented by the sleek Tex Mule shoes in black, also from the Pre-Fall 24 collection. Anand also looked handsome in a grey shirt and black trousers.

Before heading to the stadium, Sonam dropped a video in which she expressed her excitement about watching the match. In another video, Anand can be seen asking her, "Where are we going?" and she replied, "Wimbledon, Women's Final."

A video of Sonam was also shared on the official Instagram page of Wimbledon.

"Being in this space is always magical and electrifying," Sonam said in the clip.

Speaking of match, Barbora Krejcikova secured her maiden Wimbledon and overall second Grand Slam title by defeating Jasmine Paolini in the final of the women's singles competition.

Krejcikova defeated Paolini by 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in a close contested title clash that lasted for one hour and 56 minutes.

Krejcikova has now improved her win-loss record in the final to 12 out of 13 wins in majors, a record of 2-0 in singles, including a French Open title, 3-0 in mixed doubles and only one loss in eight doubles games overall. Along with this, she has also won an Olympic gold medal title in Tokyo.

After securing the win, Krejcikova found herself short of words and termed the title win as the "best day of her life".

"I do not have any words. It is unbelievable what just happened. The best day of my tennis career -- and the best day of my life," she

Krejcikova is the fourth Czech Republic woman to win a women's title in Wimbledon in the Open Era, after her one-time mentor Jana Novotna, Petra Kvitova, and last year's champion, Marketa Vondrousova.During her win, Krejcikova hit 28 winners and had 37 unforced errors, showcasing her aggressive gameplay.The newly-crowned champion said that she had to improve everything.

"I think I definitely got better on faster surfaces. I feel like I had to develop my game because everybody else is developing their game, too. I mean, it is great that it looks like I made some progress, I am in another final," she said after reaching the final.Krejcikova, is ranked 32nd in the world rankings and is the second-lowest ranked player to secure the Wimbledon women's singles title since the inception of WTA Rankings in 1975.

"It is unbelievable," Krejcikova said, looking down at the gleaming Venus Rosewater Dish in her hands. "I am standing here. I am a Wimbledon winner," she added.