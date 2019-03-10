'SNL' cast spoofs R. Kelly's interview

Los Angeles: The cast of "Saturday Night Live" mocked rapper R. Kelly's recent interview with Gayle King, which had led to a controversy.

Kelly went on an explosive rant while discussing allegations levied against him of holding women against their will and having sex with under-age girls, in the interview with King.

"Saturday Night Live" regular Kenan Thompson took on the role of Kelly, and insisting King -- played by Leslie Jones -- call him "victim" rather than Richard, reported independent.co.uk.

"Thank you for having me and please just call me victim," he said, to which Jones's King responded: "I am not going to do that."

Jones then went on to question Thompson's Kelly about the lifetime documentary "Surviving R Kelly", in which numerous alleged victims came forward with stories about Kelly.

"People think that I'm some kind of monster. I'm here to remove all the doubt. My lawyer was telling me no, but my ego, my ego was telling me yes," Thompson said, playing on the lyrics to Kelly's hit 1994 single "Bump n' Grind".

Other song references included Thompson breaking off into Kelly's "Trapped in the Closet".

Citing the documentary's reference, Thompson, who was in Kelly's avatar, said: "These people made a six-part documentary about me. Six! That's almost ten and not one of them said a nice thing about me. They made it seem like I was the devil, and even if I was, you can't think of one nice thing to say about the devil? I can. Nice horns. Gives good advice."

It peaked when Thompson, like the real Kelly, stood up and addressed the camera directly: "Guys, think for a minute. Use your brains! Why would I do these things? For 30 years, I gave y'all 'Trapped in the Closet,' 'Feelin on Yo Booty,' 'Age Ain't Nothing But a Number,' and so many other clues."

During the actual interview with King, Kelly had claimed his innocence on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse against four victims. Three of those were allegedly aged 13-17 years when the attacks were said to have taken place.

"I didn't do this stuff, this is not me, I'm fighting for my f***ing life," Kelly had said in the interview, arguing he has been targeted.

The episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by Idris Elba, who, during one segment, poked fun at the ongoing rumours that he could play the next James Bond.