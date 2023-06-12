Snowdrop Actor Park Soo Ryun Dies At 29 After Fall From Stairs

New Delhi: Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, who was last seen in the hit television series 'Snowdrop' has passed away at the age of 29. According to reports on Korean news portals, the actress died after a fatal fall. It has been reported that the actress fell down a flight of stairs on her way home.

According to a report of OSEN, on Saturday, Park Soo Ryn fell down a flight of stairs while returning to her home. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brain dead after resuscitating her. Despite efforts to save her, she sadly passed away on June 11. Meanwhile, In honour of the actor, her family has decided to donate her organs.

Following her untimely demise, Soompi reports that the actress' bereaved family donated her organs to honour her memory. Park Soo Ryun's mother shared a statement that read, "Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating."

Park Soo Ryun's funeral will be held on Tuesday at the Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center. The family will have a procession and perform her last rite rituals tomorrow.

The actor was best known for appearing in several musicals such as 'The Days We Loved' and 'Siddhartha'. ebuted in 2018 with the musical 'Il Tenore'. he also appeared in a supporting role in BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In's Snowdrop. In the K-drama, Park Soo Ryun played the role of one of the detained university students who were later released by authorities later.