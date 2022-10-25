So HOT! Shah Rukh Khan steals hearts in black kurta as he arrives at Red Chillies office for Diwali puja, VIDEO inside

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was on Monday (night) spotted along with his wife Gauri Khan at Red Chillies Office on the evening of Diwali. The power couple of Bollywood, who had arrived at the venue for the Diwali puja, was accompanied by their manager Pooja Dadlani.

The 'Swadesh' actor was dreseed in all-black and looked dapper as always. Popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram page to share a video of King Khan entering the office premise with his family. His son Abram Khan was also spotted with his dad, looking adorable in white.

Soon after Viral dropped the video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, fans took to the comment section to shower praises on the actor as it marked one of his rare appearances.

SHAH RUKH-GAURI KHAN CLICKED AT HIS OFFICE RED CHILLIES FOR DIWALI PUJA

One fan wrote, "THE PATHANIIII SUITTT"

Another wrote, "SRK in Black" followed by hart emojis

On Sunday night, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan were papped while arriving for Diwali party hosted by filmmaker Amritpal Singh in Mumbai. While Aryan looked a splitting image of his father in a brick-coloured attire, Shah Rukh had his car covered in dark curtains to avoid getting clicked by paparazzi.

Earlier, he was seen attending a his younger son AbRam Khan's Taekwondo match but the actor had hid his face under an umbrella.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

Apart from 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu. He will also feature in Atlee Kumar's, 'Jawan'. The film's first look poster shared by Shah Rukh created quite a buzz, especially with King Khan's uncanny look. 'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.