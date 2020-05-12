हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy

So pretty! Mouni Roy looks like a diva in these mesmerising pics

Mouni Roy's glamorous looks often make the spotlight follow her and now, she is breaking the internet with her postcard-worthy pictures. Mouni looks like a diva in a white dress. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@imouniroy

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is one avid social media user and never fails to mesmerise her fans with her posts. Her glamorous looks often make the spotlight follow her and now, she is breaking the internet with her postcard-worthy pictures. Mouni looks like a diva in a white dress. She poses amidst a background full of red and yellow flowers and the breathtaking sunset view adds to the glam quotient. Her expressions and eyes do the talking in the pictures.

Check them out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Ophelia

What’s the word? Gorgeous, right?

A similar photo was shared by her a few days ago and she also treated her fans to a video of her dancing to 'Sawaar Lun' from ‘Lootera’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Moving to @nikkitakathak s steps always feels so beautiful THANK YOU!! #ErrydaysDanceDay!

... . . After @nikkitakathak s ’ steps.. thank you 

Mouni is currently spending quality time with her family due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, she is also utilising her time in doing things she love, such as cooking and painting.

Have a look at how she spending the quarantine break:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Someone once said practice before you can preach , as you can see it’s been a while being self quarantined am trying to find ways to be productive, use my time widely to spend time with the humans I adore , practice patience and love, pray & meditate for an hour everyday at least ; acquired a new found interest in cooking (dunno how long that ll last) which am trying to participate in everyday ( & not eat everything at once); Read & write; do homework with my boys. Painted something after 7 odd years ; trying to paint a series, uncertain of how they ll turn out... all this just to say let’s continue doing things that actually matters with people who mean everything with-out all the bullshit, live the stories that ll make our days beautiful and life meaningful.. this is probably the scariest time we’re all living in .. have never known/felt more fear and panic in the entire social structure, all communities, can only hope we all are doing our best to eradicate it.  , gratitude and love to the doctors, nurses and medical staffs and units working tirelessly.. Thank you!!! #homeboundsocooking #pavbhaji #JijusRecipe #GratefulForTheFoodWeGetToEat

Mouni had a super successful career in television before she ventured into films. Best-know for her role in the TV show 'Naagin', the actress made her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 2018's 'Gold'. She later followed it up with 'RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter' and 'Made In China'. The bong beauty will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', in which she is said to be playing a negative role. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

