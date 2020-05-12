So pretty! Mouni Roy looks like a diva in these mesmerising pics

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is one avid social media user and never fails to mesmerise her fans with her posts. Her glamorous looks often make the spotlight follow her and now, she is breaking the internet with her postcard-worthy pictures. Mouni looks like a diva in a white dress. She poses amidst a background full of red and yellow flowers and the breathtaking sunset view adds to the glam quotient. Her expressions and eyes do the talking in the pictures.

Check them out below:

What’s the word? Gorgeous, right?

A similar photo was shared by her a few days ago and she also treated her fans to a video of her dancing to 'Sawaar Lun' from ‘Lootera’.

Mouni is currently spending quality time with her family due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, she is also utilising her time in doing things she love, such as cooking and painting.

Have a look at how she spending the quarantine break:

Mouni had a super successful career in television before she ventured into films. Best-know for her role in the TV show 'Naagin', the actress made her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 2018's 'Gold'. She later followed it up with 'RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter' and 'Made In China'. The bong beauty will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', in which she is said to be playing a negative role. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.