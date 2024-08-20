Advertisement
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Sobhita Dhulipala Gets Teased By Paparazzi Over Naga Chaitanya's Name; Her Reaction Is Unmissable

Sobhita Dhulipala makes her first-ever appearance after engagement with Naga Chaitanya; and gets teased by the paparazzi.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sobhita Dhulipala Gets Teased By Paparazzi Over Naga Chaitanya's Name; Her Reaction Is Unmissable

Mumbai: Sobhita Dhulipala made her first appearance after her much-talked-about engagement with Naga Chaitanya. Sobhita was seen wearing a blue denim jumpsuit and donning her curly hair, the actress looked hawt and how. While she happily posed for the paparazzi she was teased by a few photographers about the whereabouts of her fiancé Naga Chaitanya.

As Sobhita posed, one photographer said, 'Naga sir kaha hai', she gave a good reaction and chose to avoid later another paparazzi said, 'Party kab doge', to which she smiled and walked off. Indeed, Sobhita wasn't prepared for this.

Watch the video of Sobhita Dhulipala getting teased after her engagement with Naga Chaitanya, her reaction is unmissable.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement news on August 8, came as a surprise for everyone. Nagarjuna shared the news of Chay and Sobhita's engagement, and wished them togetherness till eternity."We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love".

Naga Chaitanya was strongly slammed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans after the engagement news came out, many accused him of cheating on Sam, while others slammed him for getting engaged on the same date as Samantha's proposal to him.

