SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Sobhita Dhulipala Glitters In White In Diwali PICS, Celebrates Festival With Friends And Family

Sobhita was seen getting into the vibes of her Made In Heaven on Diwali as she met a baby named Tara and she couldn't control but have some adorable moment with her.

Written By Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sobhita played the character of Tara in 'Made In Heaven'
New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala is having the time of her life this year. From mesmerising all with her performance in the 'The Night Manager' to 'Made In Heaven 2', the actress has surely made a mark in the industry. Encompassing it all on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Sobhita was seen living her 'Tara Met Tara' moment. 

Sobhita was seen getting into the vibes of her Made In Heaven on Diwali as she met a baby named Tara and she couldn't control but have some adorable moment with her. Donning a beautiful white dress, Sobhita shared some beautiful pictures of her Diwali celebration with her friends and family. She further jotted down the caption, "When Tara met Tara! First Baby from my school group. Missed you Anv, Eva, and Soms!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Sobhita played the character of Tara in 'Made In Heaven', The character made a mark with many of her fans. 

Recently, the actress swayed everyone with her look on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week 2023 saw actress Sobhita Dhulipala walking the ramp in a glamorous avatar. Sobhita turned muse for the label De Belle. Dressed in an ivory ensemble, Sobhita undoubtedly managed to grab eyeballs with her look.

She looked exquisite in a one-shoulder bralette blouse adorned with silver and white embellishments, paired with a lehenga skirt featuring silver zari motifs. The one-shoulder bralette blouse is complemented by a dupatta trail. 
On the work front, Sobhita will be further seen in her Hollywood debut 'The Monkey Man', and a few other unannounced projects.

 

