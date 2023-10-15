trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675792
Sobhita Dhulipala Grabs Eyeballs In Embellished Bralette Blouse, Contemporary Lehenga - VIDEO

Sobhita Dhulipala sets the ramp ablaze with her stunning looks on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week 2023.  The actress walked the ramp in a glamorous Lehenga like no other. Sobhita walked the ramp for the label De Belle. Oozing sexiness, Sobhita rocked the ivory ensemble exquisitely. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 07:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sobhita walked the ramp for the label De Belle
  • Actress pulled off a one-shoulder bralette-blouse
Sobhita Dhulipala Grabs Eyeballs In Embellished Bralette Blouse, Contemporary Lehenga - VIDEO Pic Courtesy: ANI

Sobhita pulled off a one-shoulder bralette-blouse with silver and white embellishments. She paired it with a lehenga skirt featuring silver zari motifs. A delicate dupatta trail highlighted the one-shoulder bralette blouse. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recently, the actress was asked to share dos and don'ts to follow before hitting the runway, Sobhita quipped, “Do eat biryani.” The ‘Made in Heaven’ actress burst into laughter while mentioning the 'biryani' thing. “I feel one should not go without music. Let there be a beat,” she added. 

Basking in the success of 'Made in Heaven 2' and 'The Night Manager', Sobhita is onto a promising ride in her career. Her look in 'Made in Heaven' made news as well. In the show, she carried stunning sarees. 'Made In Heaven' is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies
Also, she donned beautiful sarees during the promotional diaries of her blockbuster film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

