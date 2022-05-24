New Delhi: ‘Made In Heaven’ fame actress Sobhita Dhulipala has always been seen giving major fashion goals whenever she steps out for the promotions and recently, the actress took to her social media and shared some sizzling hot pictures from the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Major’. Sobhita wore a beautiful slip dress with yellow and black straps by designer label Saaksha and Kinni for the event. Sharing her photo on Instagram, she captioned her post, "What a terrific day today sharing #Major stories with the Mumbai press! Happiness "

While Sobhita has been running busy with promotions and releases of her upcoming projects the audience is eagerly waiting for the next season of 'Made In Heaven' as the actress has won the hearts of the millions in the first season as Kickass Tara Khanna.

On the film front, apart from Major, Sobhita has a sequel of 'Made in Heaven', Monkey Man, Maniratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, and many more unannounced projects.

Adivi Sesh helmed ‘Major’ is based on the life of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who died while serving the nation in November 2008 and was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, on 26 January 2009.