trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681744
NewsLifestylePeople
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Sobhita Dhulipala Attends Dehradun Literature Festival, Drops Candid Visuals

Sobhita Dhulipala was invited as the chief guest of the literature festival along with Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sobhita Dhulipala Attends Dehradun Literature Festival, Drops Candid Visuals

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has boomed the digital entertainment sector this year with her global blockbuster and recent released series 'Made in Heaven Season 2'. 

Sobhita shined in the character of Tara Khanna in the show and her performance was widely accepted and the universal acclaim from the fans and the audiences. In the meanwhile, the actress recently attended the Dehradun Literature Festival.

Sobhita was invited as the chief guest of the literature festival along with Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The actress took to Instagram and shared snippets of her from the Dehradun Literature Festival, giving insight to her fans and the audiences about the festival.

 

Following this, Sobhita was also seen having some wholesome moments in the beautiful locales of Dehradun as the actress shared a picture of herself enjoying with the caption, reading "Vibes @idaali11."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Having left a delible mark on everyone's heart with 'Made In Heaven Season 2' and receiving accolades from the industry veterans for her performance in the show, fans and the audiences can't wait to see her in the Hollywood debut 'Monkey Man' along with other announced projects.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?