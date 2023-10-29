Sobhita Dhulipala Attends Dehradun Literature Festival, Drops Candid Visuals

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has boomed the digital entertainment sector this year with her global blockbuster and recent released series 'Made in Heaven Season 2'.

Sobhita shined in the character of Tara Khanna in the show and her performance was widely accepted and the universal acclaim from the fans and the audiences. In the meanwhile, the actress recently attended the Dehradun Literature Festival.

Sobhita was invited as the chief guest of the literature festival along with Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The actress took to Instagram and shared snippets of her from the Dehradun Literature Festival, giving insight to her fans and the audiences about the festival.

Following this, Sobhita was also seen having some wholesome moments in the beautiful locales of Dehradun as the actress shared a picture of herself enjoying with the caption, reading "Vibes @idaali11."

Having left a delible mark on everyone's heart with 'Made In Heaven Season 2' and receiving accolades from the industry veterans for her performance in the show, fans and the audiences can't wait to see her in the Hollywood debut 'Monkey Man' along with other announced projects.