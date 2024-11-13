Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Bride-To-Be Continues Filming For Her Next Project

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding has become a highly anticipated event, sparking widespread attention on social media. With the couple reportedly planning to get hitched by the end of this year, their engagement has already set the tone for a series of celebrations.

In the midst of this personal milestone, Sobhita remains committed to her professional endeavours. A source close to the actress reveals, “Sobhita Dhulipala is currently immersed in filming for her next project, gracefully balancing her work with wedding preparations alongside Naga Chaitanya.” This highlights her impressive ability to juggle significant life events while staying focused on her craft.

On October 21, 2024, Sobhita began the pre-wedding rituals with the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. Sharing moments from the intimate event, she was seen surrounded by her family, performing traditional rituals, and seeking blessings from elders before embarking on this new chapter. The photos offered a glimpse into the actresses’ personal side, as she embraced her roots while balancing a demanding career.