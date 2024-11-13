Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2819258https://zeenews.india.com/people/sobhita-dhulipala-naga-chaitanya-wedding-bride-to-be-continues-filming-for-her-next-project-2819258.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Bride-To-Be Continues Filming For Her Next Project

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding has become a highly anticipated event, sparking widespread attention on social media. With the couple reportedly planning to get hitched by the end of this year, their engagement has already set the tone for a series of celebrations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Bride-To-Be Continues Filming For Her Next Project

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding has become a highly anticipated event, sparking widespread attention on social media. With the couple reportedly planning to get hitched by the end of this year, their engagement has already set the tone for a series of celebrations.

In the midst of this personal milestone, Sobhita remains committed to her professional endeavours. A source close to the actress reveals, “Sobhita Dhulipala is currently immersed in filming for her next project, gracefully balancing her work with wedding preparations alongside Naga Chaitanya.” This highlights her impressive ability to juggle significant life events while staying focused on her craft.

On October 21, 2024, Sobhita began the pre-wedding rituals with the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. Sharing moments from the intimate event, she was seen surrounded by her family, performing traditional rituals, and seeking blessings from elders before embarking on this new chapter. The photos offered a glimpse into the actresses’ personal side, as she embraced her roots while balancing a demanding career.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK