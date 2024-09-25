Advertisement
Sobhita Dhulipala Opens About Wanting To Experience Motherhood After Engagement With Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala Talks About One Thing That Lasts Happy Marriage After Engagement With Naga Chaitanya 

 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Sobhita Dhulipala Opens About Wanting To Experience Motherhood After Engagement With Naga Chaitanya (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala made headlines after her engagement pictures with Naga Chaitanya that were shared by her soon-to-be father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni The Made In Heaven actress's secret engagement created a lot of stir online due to Naga Chaitanya's past with south diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sobhita is back at work and right now is promoting her next film Love Sitara which talks about her marriage and more. In her interview with Galatta India, Sobhita was questioned about having pressure on getting married to which she clarified that she always wanted to get married and experience motherhood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)


Sobhita said," I always wanted the whole motherhood experience, I was very clear about it. I did see myself getting married, I always saw myself in that setting".

When asked about the perfect ingredient to a happy marriage, Sobhita said," To me, it's humour, moments of lightness, that's what binds it together."

 

 

Sobhita Dhulipala even mentioned in the same interview that she is very much close to her parents and is connected to her roots and hence wants the Teluguness in her marriage.

 

Naga Chaitanya in his appearance was quizzed about his marriage plans with Sobhita to which he had said that the prep has begun and soon they will inform about it. Chay was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and they divorced within 4 years of their marriage.

Sobhita and Chay marriage isright now the biggest topic of interest and the fans are waiting for them to make an official announcement soon.

