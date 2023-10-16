New Delhi: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is basking in the success of her latest series 'Made In Heaven'. She has been making her mark in the world of Indian cinema with a string of noteworthy performances. Her latest portrayal of 'Tara Khanna' in 'Made In Heaven' left an unforgettable mark in the hearts of many.

In the web series 'Made in Heaven', Sobhita portrayed the character of Tara Khanna with such authenticity that she became a mirror reflecting the intricate and complex landscape of modern Indian marriages. Sobhita carried out the role commendably and it felt like an intimate experience shared with the audience.

Recently, Sobhita was asked about her desires and what she wants to do as opposed to what is being offered to her. She said, "I have to admit that I really love the opportunities that I have had the privilege to work on so far. My filmography is a source of strength for me."

When asked about how she seeks authenticity in the characters she portrays, Sobhita's answer was insightful. "I'm a vessel that carries the story to the audiences, I’ve got to honour this fundamental truth. Language, body, voice, etc. – these are all my tools. We’ve got to be empathetic with the characters we play, and work relentlessly on our craft. This is my way."

Clearly, her journey to success isn't a story of overnight fame. Sobhita has been carefully invested and has made wise choices for roles. Her talent isn't just about delivering lines. Sobhita has brought raw, unfiltered honesty to her characters. When she performs, it's not just acting, it has felt like a heartfelt conversation with the audience, a genuine and profound connection.

Recently, the actress set the ramp ablaze with her stunning looks on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The actress walked the for the label De Belle. Oozingsexiness, Sobhita rocked the ivory ensemble exquisitely.

Sobhita pulled off a one-shoulder bralette-blouse with silver and white embellishments. She paired it with a lehenga skirt featuring silver zari motifs. A delicate dupatta trail highlighted the one-shoulder bralette blouse.