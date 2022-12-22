Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in sizzling outfits, take style inspo from her wardrobe this New Year! PICS

New Delhi: Tima and again, actress Sobhita Dhulipala has left us all impressed with her hot looks. Be it any attire, ranging from bikini to saree or from western to casual, Sobhita has always set the fashion statement high with her hotness intact in all the attires. As the new year season is on its way, let us look at some sensually hot attires of the stunning diva that we can pick to set our charm in the new year party arena.

Multi-coloured kaftan

This is when Sobhita wore a multi-colored kaftan midi dress with a frill border and her hotness is truly owning the night.

Sizzling saree look

Damn her saree! Keeping up the style statement up high right the actress is truly worth every glance as she wore a beautiful saree with her dangle earrings and the matching neckless.

Wet hair look

And with that wet and steaming look, the actress truly dropped a killer look with her mesmerizing eyes stealing all our attention.

Sizzling black attire

Perfectly donning the black attire! Sobhita is truly setting up the hotness standards a notch higher in this black outfit.

Red one-piece dress

With her curly hair in the red one-piece dress, Sobhita is truly winning our hearts.

White off-shoulder one-piece

Is there any competition to her versatile looks? Sobhita in a white off-shoulder one-piece with golden footwear is literally a fashion statement redefined.

Cream-coloured bodysuit

Sobhita drops yet another sizzling hot outfit wearing a cream-colored bodysuit with black pants.

Beach look

The beach beauty is at its best. Sobhita set on the beach side in a red bikini is truly rising the temperature.

Black saree look

Black is always a color of bold hotness and Sobhita is very well-decked up in a black saree as she grabbed the title ‘Mould breaker’ at Lions Gold awards.

Casual look

Free and bold and carefree! Sobhita is truly ravishing in a black denim jacket and jeans.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor and a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Made In Heaven 2’.