Sobhita Dhulipala Turns up the Heat in Black Thigh-High Slit Gown at ‘The Night Manager’ promotions: See Pics

New Delhi: With ‘Night Manager’, Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to bring that pzazz and oomph to the screen after dishing out one stunning look after another in 2022. While audiences can't wait to see both the glam and the acting chops she brings to the screen with 'Night Manager' and are excited with her hot pairing with Aditya Roy Kapur, the actress is enjoying the process of promoting the series.

Keeping to her look on the show, Sobhita Dhulipala has been raising temperatures and glamming it up with her promotional looks that are edgy and oh so sexy. Sporting a thigh-high black Maison d'AngelAnn gown, minimal jewelry and a pulled back hairdo, the actress looked stunning as ever and recently took to her social media to share her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "NUN of your business Being Kaveri Dixit for The night manager! What a fabulous round of interviews with my buoys yesterday!"

2023 looks promising for Sobhita Dhulipala with the anticipation surrounding ‘Night Manager’ and her upcoming projects including ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, the Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ and Amazon Prime Video’s highly-anticipated ‘Made In Heaven 2’.