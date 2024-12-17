New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry, consistently turning heads with her undeniable charm. Known for delivering remarkable performances on screen, she has also mesmerized audiences with her graceful presence. Her charm was further amplified when she wore the dress by ace designer Sabyasachi with her inputs to customize her outfit for a friend's pre-wedding party in Vizag.

Sharing glimpses of her stunning look on social media, Sobhita dazzled in a maroon full-sleeve blouse paired with a beautifully designed ghagra and chunari adorned with intricate embroidery. Her look was further elevated with exquisite Sabyasachi jewellery, adding to the elegance of her attire. Remarkably, this outfit reflects Sobhita’s personal inputs with Sabyasachi. She captioned the post:

"Pictures from a blurry night in Vizag (We called it Young people's party / YPP. Lol)

A Banjara themed homage to my backpacking days that have shaped the very core of who I am.

Archival Sabya for the bohemian soul

I felt seen. Beheld."

Further to this, the ace designer Sabyasachi took to his social media and shared Sobhita beautiful pictures and wrote -

"SOBHITA DHULIPALA IN SABYASACHI

For her wedding celebration, Sobhita Dhulipala wears a hand crafted bagru multi-panel 'chotu lehenga' inspired from the archives of Sabyasachi. The skirt is adorned with antiqued zardozi and hand painted mirror borders, paired with a hand woven cotton dupatta and the house classic "Kanthi" blouse. The ensemble is accentuated with a parandi and The East of Bengal Chandbalis crafted in 22k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Paired with embellished hand crafted bellies from Sabyasachi Accessories."

Sobhita indeed exudes sheer elegance and charm in this rich and alluring attire, making her beauty a true vision to behold.