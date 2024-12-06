The much-anticipated wedding of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya has been making headlines, not just for its grandeur but also for the intriguing family dynamics. While fans continue to gush over the couple’s stunning wedding looks and the heartfelt moments from their union, Sobhita’s sister, Samanta, has been sharing candid insights from the ceremony.

Taking to her social media, Samanta posted a picture of Sobhita performing one of the rituals and playfully revealed a lighter side of the event, joking that their father was visibly upset at certain moments. “Dad was pissed". Samanta captioned the photo, giving followers a glimpse into the mix of emotions the wedding stirred within the family.

Nagarjuna shared new unseen pictures from the wedding and mentioned he is extremely happy seeing his son getting settled and expressed gratitude," My heart is overflowing with gratitude.

To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy.

To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son’s wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us.

From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us."

The couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife at a temple, accompanied by Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, who warmly welcomed Sobhita into the Akkineni family. The veteran actor reportedly got emotional as he blessed the newlyweds and expressed his joy over the union.

The wedding, rooted in traditional Telugu customs, has been the talk of the town, with fans admiring the elegant ceremony and the familial love on display. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got married on December 4, 2024 and since then the internet is flooded with their wedding pictures.