New Delhi: Ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's grand wedding at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios this evening, Nagarjuna's house is beautifully adorned for the big day.

Several videos circulating on social media highlight Superstar Nagarjuna's Jubilee Hills residence, beautifully lit up and transformed into a dream venue. The home is decorated with vibrant floral arrangements, adding an air of sophistication and charm.

Have A Look At The Post:

Naga Chaitanya, son of south wealthiest superstar Nagarjuna is all set to tie the neptuails with Sobhita Dhulipala today at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have always kept their romance low-key yet remain the talk of the town Their occasional public appearances and undeniable chemistry continue to capture everyone's attention.

In an interview with Zoom, Groom-to-be Chay Opens up about their families and said, “I am treated like a son. There has been a lot of comfort and many things in common from the get-go. Sobhita is a family girl, and we have all celebrated a couple of festivals together as well."

According to renowned paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the star couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will exchange vows during their wedding muhurat set for 8:15 PM today, December 4.

The much-anticipated ceremony is set to be a grand affair, with a host of A-list celebrities along with their family and friends in attendance.