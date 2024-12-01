SoChay Wedding: Sobhita Dhulipala Shines In Her Mother’s And Grandmother’s Jewellery At Raata Ceremony

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will soon be tying the knot. The wedding rituals of the couple have already begun and are in full swing.

Recently, the actress performed the ‘Raata Sthaapana ceremony’. She wore the traditional jewellery of her mother and grandmother. This was indeed quite a surreal moment for the actress.

According to a source close to the actress, "She has worn her mother and grandmother's jewellery pieces which made it even more special for the actress." Sobhita, who is known for her grace and elegance, looked radiant during the ceremonies.

The Raata Sthaapana ceremony is a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions, marks an important step before the bride is officially married.

During this event, a bamboo stick is planted along with leaves of mango, jamun, and Jammi trees, which are then worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha, navaratan (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains).

A sacred potli (bag) is tied to the pole, and prayers are offered to the pancha bhuta (five elements) and devtas of all eight directions. This ritual is believed to purify and bless the bride before her journey into married life.

Following the Raata ceremony, the Mangalasnaanam ritual takes place, which is a Telugu version of the Haldi ceremony. During Mangalasnaanam, turmeric paste is applied to the bride’s body as a part of the auspicious cleansing process before the wedding.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are soon to tie the knot in beautiful traditional ceremony.