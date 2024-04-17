Social Media Switched Off News": Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post, Leaves Fans Confused

A regular on social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a cryptic post leaving his fans puzzled. The 'Big B' took to his official X account on Tuesday to post about social media.

Lately, the actor has been discussing technological advancements impacting social media, including his views on AI. Carrying on in the same vein, the senior Bachchan posted on Tuesday that social media has 'switched off' news.

The post left his fans confused

Social media switched off news !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 16, 2024

The post came hours after Amitabh shared an AI-generated video of himself vibing to 'The Wellerman.'

Sharing the post, Amitabh wrote, "The wonders of AI .. how my still picture gets animated .. I did nothing .. someone did an AI imaging and this is the result .. WHERE TO NEXT."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the senior Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath', starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

His next project is the sci-fi action flick 'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

Amitabh Bachchan Adds Courtroom Drama 'Section 84' to His Upcoming Projects