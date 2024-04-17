Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Social Media Switched Off News": Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post, Leaves Fans Confused

'Big B' Shares Thoughts on Social Media via His Official X Account on Tuesday.

|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 01:00 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Social Media Switched Off News": Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post, Leaves Fans Confused (Image : Instagram )

 A regular on social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a cryptic post leaving his fans puzzled. The 'Big B' took to his official X account on Tuesday to post about social media.

Lately, the actor has been discussing technological advancements impacting social media, including his views on AI. Carrying on in the same vein, the senior Bachchan posted on Tuesday that social media has 'switched off' news.

The post left his fans confused 

Check Here :

The post came hours after Amitabh shared an AI-generated video of himself vibing to 'The Wellerman.'

Check The Post here :

Sharing the post, Amitabh wrote, "The wonders of AI .. how my still picture gets animated .. I did nothing .. someone did an AI imaging and this is the result .. WHERE TO NEXT."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the senior Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath', starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

His next project is the sci-fi action flick 'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

Amitabh Bachchan Adds Courtroom Drama 'Section 84' to His Upcoming Projects

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?