Social warriors: 14-year-old Aradhitta Goenka uses her baking skills to help the poor and needy

New Delhi: COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of everyone and has caused immense misery to many people. Schools are now giving online lessons to kids who are studying from their homes. A young girl turned entrepreneur Aradhitta Goenka got affected by all the misery around her and used her phenomenal baking skills to launch ‘Miracle Project’ - an amazing online bakery providing healthy and scrumptious treats. Aradhitta decided to give away earnings from her venture to charitable trusts for the betterment of society.

“The Miracle Project is my dream project to give back to society and help the needy. I started this venture when I was 13-years- old with an aim to support different NGOs. I combined my passion for baking and art with my compassion for society to raise funds for a cause that is close to my heart. I was inspired by a book called Danielle (Danielle: Chronicles of a Superheroine by Ray Kurzweil) that was gifted to me by my father (Mr. Amit Goenka). It is about a young girl who helps society in whatever way she can. That book really inspired me to do something for the betterment of society. It actually taught me that even young people like us have a responsibility towards society and even our little contributions can largely impact the needy,” shares the young visionary with Zee media.

Talking about how does she makes sure that her baked items are of top quality in taste and also healthy at the same time, Aradhitta reveals, “The reason I came up with the idea of selling baked goods was that I didn’t want to just ask people to donate money, but I also wanted to give them something in return. The recipes that I have been using are actually developed by me and I bake all the goods myself to ensure optimum quality. I have realized that a lot of baked goods and desserts that we currently eat are very unhealthy. And it becomes even more important during these Covid times to keep our immunity high. Hence, my baking involves replacing unhealthy ingredients with healthier options without compromising the taste. All my recipes are gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free.”

You can support Arandhitta by following her on the Instagram handle @miracleproject20. You can find out more about the work done by her and about the products and the initiatives on the page.