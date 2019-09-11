close

Sofia Richie accused of copying Kourtney Kardashian's style

Some users on social media roasted Sofia for appearing to copy Kourtney's look.

Los Angeles: Model Sofia Richie has been accused of copying reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian's style following her appearance in the "Alice + Olivia" show at the New York Fashion Week.

Posing up a storm on the red carpet, the daughter of Lionel Richie looked fierce in high-waisted white shorts, a matching top and an oversized blazer. She completed her beauty look with her hair parted down in the middle and sported plumper lips, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Some users on social media roasted Sofia for appearing to copy Kourtney's look.

One urged her to "stop copying everyone of her friends, designer (Kourtney Kardashian)!" before warning her that "Karma is one thing you don't escape from."

Another pointed out that Sofia wore the "same heels" as Kourtney.

Another commented: "I thought Kourtney had gone blonde," with one other echoing the sentiment, "I swear I saw Kourtney when I first looked at this."

Despite the accusations, it seems the two share a good relationship after their feud rumours.

 

