Soha Ali Khan Drops Glimpse From Los Angeles Vacation, Plays Basketball With Husband Kunal Kemmu

Actor Soha Ali Khan, who will next be seen in 'Chhorii 2', is currently holidaying in Los Angeles with her husband Kunal Kemmu.

 

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Soha Ali Khan Drops Glimpse From Los Angeles Vacation, Plays Basketball With Husband Kunal Kemmu

Mumbai: Actor Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from her Summer holidays in Los Angeles with her family on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a video of their fun time together - playing outdoor games. She captioned it, " LA mornings be like ... #summer2023." In the video, she can be seen playing tennis and basketball with her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaya. The fans flooded the comment section with comments, with one saying, " You are reversing your age, Soha.".

Another said, "Nothing makes me happier than seeing your pics."

A social media user wrote, "It's a joy to see such love and a bond in a family. You blessed enjoy the US."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.

