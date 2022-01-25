हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu celebrate seven years of marital bliss

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating seven years of marital bliss on Tuesday.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu celebrate seven years of marital bliss
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating seven years of marital bliss on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor shared a sweet wedding anniversary tribute to her husband Kunal Kemmu.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

"Happy 7 years my love. There's no itch that you can't scratch, that s why we make the perfect match! @kunalkemmu," Soha wrote alongside a series of adorable pictures of the two.

Kunal also re-shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "Happy 7 my jaan @sakpataudi #happyanniversary."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

The post received thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Tiger Shroff and Rajkummar Rao among several others.

Soha's sister-in-law, actor Kareena Kapoor dug out the couple's wedding picture to wish them on their special day. "Happy anniversary my lovelies," Kareena wrote alongside the picture on her IG story.

Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also posted a short clip featuring the couple's wedding pictures on her IG story.

For the unversed, Soha and Kunal got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on 29 September 2017. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Soha Ali KhanKunal Kemmumarital bliss7 years of weddingInstagram postwedding post
Next
Story

Struggle queen: Ananya Panday trolled massively for wearing 'uncomfortable' short dress in cold weather

Must Watch

PT14M5S

Game of Votes: OBC card of Samajwadi Party in UP elections