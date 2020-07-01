हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia among latest celebs to complain of inflated power bills

Taapsee Pannu was the first Bollywood personality who called out the power firm for overcharging. Soon, Renuka Shahane, Huma Qureshi, Ranvir Shorey, Dino Morea and Vir Das, among others, were complaining about inflated electricity bills.

Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia among latest celebs to complain of inflated power bills

Mumbai: Actresses Nimrat Kaur, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia are the latest Bollywood celebrities to complain about inflated electricity bills.

Residents across Mumbai have been complaining about abnormally high electricity bills, which they received after the lockdown.

"So like everyone else, I'm struck too @Adani_Elec_Mum. Time to explain this calculation. We can at least be heard here, what about all those who can't?! #Shockdown," tweeted Nimrat Kaur on Wednesday.

"Are we just meant to accept these inflated electricity rates and pay them? @Adani_Elec_Mum we have received a bill that is three times our usual amount. Could you please explain?" shared Soha Ali Khan.

Reacting to Soha's tweet, Neha Dhupia wrote: "Yes.... same here.. can someone reply from @Adani_Elec_Mum so that we are not left in the "dark"..."

On Sunday, Taapsee Pannu was the first Bollywood personality who called out the power firm for overcharging. Soon, Renuka Shahane, Huma Qureshi, Ranvir Shorey, Dino Morea and Vir Das, among others, were complaining about inflated electricity bills.

"What are these new electricity rates ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum Last month I paid 6k .. and this month 50 k ????!!! What is this new price surge ?? Kindly enlighten us," Huma Qureshi had shared in a tweet a couple of days back.

Reacting to Huma Qureshi's tweet on the same, Soha tweeted on Wednesday: "And was any light shone on the matter?"

Soha Ali KhanNeha DhupiaNimrat KaurTaapsee PannuElectricity bills
