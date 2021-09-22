Soha Ali Khan remembers father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary, shares photo

Mumbai: On the ninth death anniversary of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, his daughter Soha Ali Khan held a prayer in the forme's memory. Taking to Instagram, Soha, who is currently spending time at her grand ancestral property Pataudi Palace, posted a picture of her and her little daughter Inaaya lovingly looking at the photo frames of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi kept on a table. The prayer set-up was decorated with lit candles and a cricket bat.

"Abba . 05.01.1941 - 22.09.2011," Soha captioned the heartwarming post. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore`s elder daughter Saba Pataudi also penned an emotional note on social media.

"Abba.....I miss you every day and know you watch over me . It doesn't feel like a decade since you left us... only just yesterday. You'll stay in our hearts forever. Love you always," she wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the note, Saba posted a video featuring several images of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was popularly known as Tiger, passed away on September 22, 2011 after battling a severe lung infection.

He was 70 when he breathed his last.