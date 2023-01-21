Sohail Khan helps woman who suffers injury on street, rushes her to hospital, watch video

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan's brother and actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan recently came across as a good samaritan after he came to the rescue of an injured woman and helped him reach a hospital. A blurry video of Sohail Khan emerged on social media where he is seen helping a bunch of people to help the lady reach the hospital. The video has been shared by a paparazzi account.

Sohail, who appeared in a casual look, was seen trying to help the woman get up. She is heard saying, "Kaise uthaoge? Mera pair toh… (How will you lift me, my leg…)." The actor, in the situation, held her with others. Watch the video below:

Speaking of Sohail, he is the youngest son of screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan. He is the younger brother of actors Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. He made his directorial debut in 1997 with 'Auzaar', starring Salman and Sanjay Kapoor.

Later, he delivered several Box Office hits with 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Hello' and 'I Proud to Be an Indian', 'Raakh', 'Tubelight' and others. He made his debut with 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' in 2002, and appeared in several films.

Sohail was recently seen at Salim Khan's 87th birthday last year. He along with the entire Khan family had assembled under one roof to celebrate the veteran filmmaker's birthday over lunch. Among those who were spotted at the family lunch were Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan Sharma and others.

Last year, Sohail made news of his separation from his wife Seema Sajdev. The two share two sons - Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan.