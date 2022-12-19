Sohum Shah’s role as Bheema Bharti in 'Maharani Season 2' remains one of his best performances this year!

New Delhi: Though Sohum Shah has portrayed several interesting characters, be it ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Ship Of Theseus’, ‘Talvar’, ‘Big Bull’ or ‘Simran’ amongst others, the one interesting role that really stood out in terms of performance and popularity is Bheema Bharti from the popular web series ‘Maharani’.

While Sohum walked away with huge accolades for his effortless performance in ‘Maharani season 1’, he successfully pushed the envelope and showed us a new dimension of his popular character Bheema in season 2 of the series.

Even though Sohum featured in only one series this year, he left a lasting impression on the audience and his fans with the strong and effective portrayal of Bheema, that made him a household name. The critics too appreciated his impeccable performance in the critically acclaimed show, terming it as one of the year's finest performances.

The versatile actor who always prefer taking the road less traveled, has enjoyed a very successful year, be it in terms of ‘Maharani’s success or getting to play more rich and intense characters that have touched the audience in their hearts. The actor has proved himself to be versatile with every role he has played.

Time and again the actor has proved his worth with his performances and his art. The actor always gets invested in his roles and has never disappointed his audience. It goes without saying that the actor is gearing up to spring huge surprise on the audience and his fans with his interesting line up of projects in 2023, namely ‘Sanaa’ with Radhika Madan, and ‘Dahaad’.