New Delhi: Actor Sohum Shah is one of the great talents that the bollywood has and he has proven his acting mettle with movie such as 'Tumbaad' and 'The Big Bull' and now thw actor is also garnering love from the audience around all quarters for his character Bheema Bharti in the season 2 of hot web series 'Maharani'

With his portrayal of a politician, the actor has once again demonstrated his versatility, and we were astounded by how powerful he appeared on screen. Sohum Shah has managed to steal the show and make this continuation of the series all about himself despite Maharani 2 having a star-studded cast.

The actor, who has been working in the industry for more than a decade, often gets into the skin of the character and taps into different sides of the art of acting every time he appears on the screen. This is the very first time we have seen Sohum play the role of a politician, and he hap played the role with much conviction and art. Sohum shared how he had given this character his all in a recent performance, and it was clear from the way he performed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has an interesting line up of Sanaa with Radhika Madan, Anthology and Dahaad.