Pooja Bedi

Some interesting facts about actress Pooja Bedi and why is she trending

Pooja Bedi, who became an overnight sensation in 1992 after starring in Aamir Khan’s ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, is celebrating her 50th  birthday today.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@poojabediofficial

New Delhi: Former actress Pooja Bedi, who became an overnight sensation in 1992 after starring in Aamir Khan’s ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, is celebrating her 50th  birthday today. She is the daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and late Protima Bedi, a noted Odissi dancer. In the early years of her career, Pooja got the spotlight for her classy appearances though she starred in a few films only. ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, her second film, remains her major breakthrough.

Two years into films, Pooja Bedi married Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala in 1994. The duo had met sometime in 1990. The marriage, however, lasted for close to a decade. Pooja and Farhan divorced in 2003. Alaya F and Omar are their two children. Alaya recently made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’.

In 2006, Pooja made her TV debut with dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1’ and later went on to star in shows such as ‘Nach Baliye 3’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and even’ Bigg Boss 5’.In ‘Nach Baliye 3,’ she appeared with her ex-boyfriend Hanif Hilal.

She is currently in a relationship with Maneck Contractor. The couple got engaged in 2019.

Now, on Pooja's special day, let's take a look at some of her rare pictures with friends and family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

That warm fuzzy comforting feeling when surrounded by those you love

Unfiltered togetherness...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Unfiltered togetherness... 

Time has flown ... and now it's time for her to fly .... @aaliaf

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Time has flown ... and now it's time for her to fly .... @aaliaf

A post shared by POOJA BEDI (@poojabediofficial) on

Wishing you a very happy birthday, Pooja Bedi.

Pooja Bedipooja bedi birthdayAlaya Fpooja bedi picsKabir Bedi
