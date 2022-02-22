हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rhea Chakraborty

'Somewhere, somehow she finally learnt how to live in the now', says Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is picking up pieces and 'rhenewing' her life after all the controversy that she was surrounded with during the last two years.

&#039;Somewhere, somehow she finally learnt how to live in the now&#039;, says Rhea Chakraborty
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The actor took to her Instagram handle to post lovely pictures of her in a beautiful yellow lehenga. She wrote in the caption, "Sometime or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. -RC #rhenew".

The actor took to her Instagram handle to post lovely pictures of her in a beautiful yellow lehenga. She wrote in the caption, "Sometime or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. -RC #rhenew".

 

She added sparkling emojis to the caption.

Rhea opted for soft, dewy makeup with a mauvy lip colour that complimented her look.

She also opted for pearl-studded jhumkis and bangles as accessories.

Earlier, Rhea had posted about resuming work after two years.

 

She wrote an inspirational message in the caption. It read, "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times.
No matter what, the sun always shines NEVER GIVE UP!#rhenew #gratitude."

Rhea was last seen in the film, 'Chehre'. 

 

