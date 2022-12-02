Somy Ali makes SHOCKING allegations against ex-boyfriend Salman Khan, calls him 'woman beater', 'sadist'; deletes post later!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend and former actress Somy Ali once again took to social media and made startling allegations against Bigg Boss 16 host. She called out the superstar on Instagram but later deleted the post. Somy dropped an old picture of hers with Salman and in the caption wrote levelled serious allegations against him.

Somy Ali wrote: More to come! Ban my show in India then threaten me with a lawsuit, you coward piece of sh*t. Screw your lawyer! I have 50 lawyers here to protect me from the cigarette burns, the physical abuse and the sodomy which you put me through and it lasted for years. So go f***kkkk yourself. You male chauvinistic pig. And shame on all the female actors who support this guy who has beaten several women. Shame on the male actors who support him. Bring it on you weakling and make sure you wear your insoles given your 5’6. It’s time to go to war. #truth #letsdoit #betterwatchoutsk #predator #womanbeater #its wartime #sadist.

This is not the first time that she has called out the actor on Instagram. Earlier, she dropped a cryptic post calling out 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'. Without taking anybody's name, she tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as well. The silhouette shot she shared online was from Salman's old movie Maine Pyar Kiya's romantic track Aate Jaate Haste Gaate.

For the unversed, Somy Ali dated Salman Khan in 90s for almost a decade. Soon afterwards, Sallu Bhai dated Aishwarya in the early 2000s before the relationship made headlines and they never worked again ever after.

Later, she again shared an image from Salman Khan's blockbuster hit 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and without naming the actor, wrote, "A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him, please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea."

Both these times, she later deleted the post.

Somy Ali starred in many Bollywood films from 1991 to 1998 with leading actors and was rumoured to be dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1990s. She is now an activist, working for women's rights, and victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She is the founder and president of No More Tears USA and is happy working for society.