Mumbai: Somy Ali, the ex-girlfriend of Salman Khan made a sensational revelation about a threatening call from the Underworld to the superstar in the 90s, when she was in a relationship with him.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Somy Ali recalled her days with Salman Khan, her tryst with Bollywood, Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and more. Asked if during her relationship with Salman in the 1990s, when Dawood Ibrahim's ties to Bollywood were rampant, did she witness or hear any discussions about the don and his connections with the film industry, Somy replied, “I heard multiple conversations about him, but nobody took Dawood's name directly, nor did anyone speak about Chota Shakeel. People used to call them the Underworld.”

Somy continued, “Divya Bharti was my best friend. We grew very close while shooting for ‘Andolan’ in Bengaluru. I asked Divya what the Underworld was. Divya asked, ‘Do you know what mafia is?’ I said, ‘Yes, there's the Italian mafia in America.’ Divya said, ‘Underworld and mafia are similar.’”

Somy also spoke about a threat call to Salman Khan on their landline. "I lived with Salman at his Galaxy apartment for three years," she recalled and added,"Once, I received a call on our bedroom's landline. The person on the other side threatened to abduct me, saying, 'Salman ko bol dena, Somy Ali ko hum utha kar le jayenge (Tell Salman that we will abduct Somy Ali).’”

Somy continued, "When I told Salman about this, he panicked but handled the situation. However, he never told me how he ‘handled’ it." When asked if she ever tried to find out who it was from the underworld who had called the actor, Somy replied, "I asked Salman two to three times about this, but he replied, 'It's better that you don't know about these things.'" Somy also added that Salman Khan kept her away from such matters, knowing she was naive.