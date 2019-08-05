Son Karan's debut makes Sunny Deol emotional

close

Sunny Deol

Mumbai: Actor-politician Sunny Deol says it is a very emotional moment for him to watch his son Karan gear up for his Bollywood debut.

Sunny, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, entered Bollywood with "Betaab" in 1983. Now, his son is all set to enter the Hindi industry with "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas".

The teaser of "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas", which Sunny has directed, came out on Monday. 

"It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut on the big screen," Sunny said. 

"I hope the audience appreciates him and showers him with the same kind of love that they have given me for so many years," added the proud father. 

Set in Himachal Pradesh, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" will tell a love story with essence of finding the emotion for the first time -- with all its innocence, doubts and the complexities. 

Along with Karan, the film will introduce Sahher Bambba. The film is slated to release on September 20. 

 

