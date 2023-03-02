topStoriesenglish2578685
SONA MOHAPATRA

Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Shehnaaz Gill Yet Again, Tweets About 'Opportunistic Women Sucking Up To Serial Sexual Perverts'

Sona Mohapatra Vs Shehnaaz Gill: Sona Mohapatra voiced her displeasure over MeToo accused Sajid Khan's presence on Bigg Boss 16 a couple of times.

New Delhi: A few days back, singer Sona Mohapatra's tweets against Shehnaaz Gill's talent had gone viral on social media, with many raising objections to it. However, Sona is known for speaking her mind and has never really shied away from her straight talk. So when netizens tried trolling her for past tweets on Bigg Boss fame star, Sona hit back with yet another powerful tweet.

SONA MOHAPATRA ON SHEHNAAZ GILL

In a fresh tweet, Sona once again expressed her displeasure about Shehnaaz Gill backing director and MeToo accused Sajid Khan while he was on Bigg Boss 16. In response to a Twitter user's video about Sona's previous tweets, the singer wrote: In my book of feminism, not ‘all women angels' and nor are ‘all men' monsters and women who puncture/set back the fight for equality by being opportunistic and suck up to serial sexual perverts like Sajjid Khan need to be held accountable and called out. Stop with this victimhood paid PR.

However, in the tweet, Sona Mohapatra did not exactly name Shehnaaz Gill.

In another tweet, Sona Mohapatra wrote: Spend some money, time and effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach and practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk , sucking up to successful men, buying PR, SM', not success.

For the unversed, Sona commented on Shehnaaz only after the Bigg Boss star was praised by fans on social media for delaying her performance at a recent award show as a mark of respect for the azan prayer. Reacting to it, Sona wrote: All the Twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII's act of ‘respect' today reminded me of her ‘support', ‘reverence' and ‘glorification' of a multiple accused sex offender and pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo.

