हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra slams Sonu Nigam over cancellation of gig

  Singer Sona Mohapatra on Saturday slammed the "Abhi mujh mein kahin" hitmaker Sonu Nigam after one of her International Women's Day special performances got cancelled and replaced by singer-composer Kailash Kher who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by her.

Sona Mohapatra slams Sonu Nigam over cancellation of gig

Mumbai:  Singer Sona Mohapatra on Saturday slammed the "Abhi mujh mein kahin" hitmaker Sonu Nigam after one of her International Women's Day special performances got cancelled and replaced by singer-composer Kailash Kher who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by her.

"You will be happy and relieved to know dear men's rights activists, including Sonu Nigamji, for the third time in the last few months, a show date for me has gotten cancelled and my act has been replaced by Kailash Kher. That yesterday's gig was on Women's Day was the cherry," she tweeted.

Last year, Sona accused Kailash and singer-composer Anu Malik of sexual misconduct and harrasment. After the allegations against Anu, Sonu came out in support of him. Sonu's support for Anu did not go well with Sona.

Tags:
Sona MohapatraSonu NigamSalman Khan
Next
Story

Nick calls Priyanka 'beacon of light'

Must Watch

PT47M51S

Taal Thok Ke: Will Congress get entery in UP's 'Mahagathbandhan' ? Watch special debate