NewsLifestylePeople
SONA MOHAPATRA

Sona Mohapatra writes to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal over sexism at his alma mater

Sona Mohapatra also asked him to watch her latest film 'Shut Up Sona', to see how female artists are discriminated against even in the current day & age.

 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sona Mohapatra writes to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal over sexism at his alma mater

Mumbai: Playback singer Sona Mohapatra, who has crooned hit numbers such as 'Bedardi Raja', 'Ambarsariya' and 'Rangabati', has addressed a lengthy tweet to Parag Agrawal, CEO of the microblogging site, slamming the practice of not inviting women as headliners for cultural events at his alma mater IIT Bombay.

In her tweet, Sona wrote, "Dear @paraga, Ur alma-mater has for decades, mostly never hosted women as headliners in their cultural festival. IITB alumni, even CEOs slammed me on fb for writing this letter."

Sona urged Agrawal to watch her film 'Shut Up Sona' to get a glimpse of what female artistes have to go through to get equal respect, representation, and remuneration.

She added: "I hope U watch my film #ShutUpSona to see what our reality as female artists in the 21st century is. Love & Light." She also attached screenshots of her viral open letter on Facebook.

The tweet serves as a reminder to what even the most successful women have to face when they come up against systemic sexism.

'Shut Up Sona' is streaming on Zee5 and Zee 5 Global.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year