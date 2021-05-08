हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi has reached a point when 'staying home has become a hobby'

Sonakshi Sinha urged all her fans to get vaccinated and drive COVID away.

Sonakshi has reached a point when &#039;staying home has become a hobby&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday added a dash of wit on Instagram saying she has reached the point when staying home has become a hobby. She urged all to get vaccinated and drive COVID away.

"Reached that point where staying home has become a hobby. #coronabhagao #getvaccinated," she wrote alongside a selfie she posted.

Sonakshi recently announced her upcoming project "Bulbul Tarang", which will have an OTT release. She will also be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, and is gearing up for her web series debut in "Fallen", which casts her as a cop.

Tags:
Actor Sonakshi SinhaSonakshi Sinha filmsBulbul TarangOTT release
