Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756566
NewsLifestylePeople
SONAKSHI SINHA

Sonakshi Sinha All Set To Marry Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal On June 23: Reports

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: The couple has not shared the news of their wedding officially yet. 

|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 01:36 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sonakshi Sinha All Set To Marry Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal On June 23: Reports

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai on June 23, according to media reports. The couple has been together for a while but has kept their relationship private.

Reports suggest that Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married at a venue in South Mumbai. However, the couple has yet to confirm any of the reports regarding their upcoming marriage.

According to media reports, the wedding invitation is said to be designed like a magazine cover with the text "rumours are true."

Reports also claim that close family and friends, including the star cast of 'Heeramandi,' have been invited to the ceremony.

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer made their Bollywood debuts with Salman Khan's films.

Sonakshi debuted in 2010 with 'Dabangg,' while Zaheer's first film was 'Notebook' in 2019.

The couple also acted together in the comedy-drama film 'Double XL' in 2022.

Last week, Zaheer posted a sweet birthday wish for Sonakshi, sharing unseen pictures of the two of them. The pictures show them sharing happy moments, laughing together, and vacationing at an undisclosed location, dressed in winter clothing.

“Happy Birthday Sonzzz,” he wrote with the pictures.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition
DNA
How will be the cabinet of Modi 3.0
DNA
Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
DNA
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
DNA
The cost of veg thali has increased further
DNA
What did Pakistanis say on PM Modi's oath
DNA
China's tallest waterfall turns out to be fake
DNA
Drone delivery service started on Mount Everest
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'roadmap' to run NDA government
DNA Video
DNA: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams dances on Her arrival at space station